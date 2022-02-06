Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 121 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

