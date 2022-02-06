Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $416.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.89 and a 200-day moving average of $428.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

