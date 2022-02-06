Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,011,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

