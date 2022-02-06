ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits One Day Volume of $743.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $324,973.71 and approximately $743.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006830 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

