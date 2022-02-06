Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of EXCOF stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.12.
Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the designing, development and manufacturing of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.
