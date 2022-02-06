Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

