Exosis (EXO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $7,963.39 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,688.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.75 or 0.07188355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00297080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.00762898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012420 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00407742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00232429 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.