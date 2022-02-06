Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.24 and last traded at $86.43. Approximately 7,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 229,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

