EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

