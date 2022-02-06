Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$742.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$630.78. 37,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,419. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$452.26 and a twelve month high of C$649.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$605.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$561.91.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The company had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 53.3699993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.