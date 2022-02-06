FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

FB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FB Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.