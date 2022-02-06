F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Down 1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 858 ($11.54) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.54). 210,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 334,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.66).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 900.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 890.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($664.10). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 915 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £988.20 ($1,328.58). Insiders have purchased 171 shares of company stock valued at $157,496 in the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

