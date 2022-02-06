Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $200,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

FIS stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

