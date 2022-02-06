Financial Contrast: Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amtech Systems and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Amtech Systems currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.72%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amtech Systems and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.41 $1.51 million $0.11 77.73 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.77% 1.80% 1.36% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Velo3D on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor and Material & Substrate. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. The Material & Substrate segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, and numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics, and metal components. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

