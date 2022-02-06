First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of THFF stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

