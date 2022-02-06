First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 3,249,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

