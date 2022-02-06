First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.91. 1,114,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.59. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.