First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

