First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iStar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 493,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.