First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,133 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBEU opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25.

