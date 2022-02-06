First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $594,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

