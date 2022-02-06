First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUN opened at $35.81 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
