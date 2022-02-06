Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 2.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.98. 961,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,262. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

