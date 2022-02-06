Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,427,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 531,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 435.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

