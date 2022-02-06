Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
