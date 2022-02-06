Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FBHS stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

