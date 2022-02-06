Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in McDonald’s by 150.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 808,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $186,644,000 after buying an additional 485,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.20. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

