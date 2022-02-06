Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 10,295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,564,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $243.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $607.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

