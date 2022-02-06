Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 354,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 119,265 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

