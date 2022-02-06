Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.88 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

