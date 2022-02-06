Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.16% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

