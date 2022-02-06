FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.88 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.