FourThought Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SNY stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.