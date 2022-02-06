FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average of $318.32. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

