FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 59.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Tractor Supply by 26.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $146.22 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

