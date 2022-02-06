FourThought Financial LLC Sells 134 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 65,088 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 178.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 414.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

