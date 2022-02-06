Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Lifted to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Shares of FNV opened at C$170.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.68.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The business had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

