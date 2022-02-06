Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,698 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $267,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSS stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.