Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 217,697 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $307,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.52. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

