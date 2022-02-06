Franklin Resources Inc. Has $255.11 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $255,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.69 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

