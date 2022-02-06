Franklin Resources Inc. Has $400.12 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $400,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.