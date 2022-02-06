Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194,305 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $369,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.