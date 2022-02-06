Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 50,875 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.

