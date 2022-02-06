Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 181,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,599. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

