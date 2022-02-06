Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lumen Technologies and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Frontier Communications Parent 1 0 4 1 2.83

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -3.83% 17.98% 3.46% Frontier Communications Parent 71.86% -1,719.60% 29.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.62 -$1.23 billion ($0.71) -17.62 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.89 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Lumen Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

