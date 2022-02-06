FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

