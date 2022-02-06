Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $23,700.00.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

