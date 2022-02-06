Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

