Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.84. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

