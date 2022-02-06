FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issued By SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.